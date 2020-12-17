Elkhart’s Rodney McGraw signs with Penn State

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Lions defensive end Rodney McGraw is taking his talents to Penn State.

McGraw is a top-ten prospect in Indiana and had 13 offers from Division One schools.

He had initially committed to Indiana in January.

But McGraw switched to Happy Valley in May and says he had a smile on his face the minute he stepped on to campus.

“It’s a new step in life,” McGraw said. “I meet new friends, new coaches, new players. I got new goals in life. To me, it’s a fresh start in life to start new. With Penn State I felt like I could pick my school choice and football wise. It’s a good balance. 50/50.”

McGraw says he’s a little nervous for Big Ten play but is excited for the new challenge.

