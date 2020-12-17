Advertisement

Elkhart’s Rodney McGraw signs with Penn State

By Megan Smedley
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Lions defensive end Rodney McGraw is taking his talents to Penn State.

McGraw is a top-ten prospect in Indiana and had 13 offers from Division One schools.

He had initially committed to Indiana in January.

But McGraw switched to Happy Valley in May and says he had a smile on his face the minute he stepped on to campus.

“It’s a new step in life,” McGraw said. “I meet new friends, new coaches, new players. I got new goals in life. To me, it’s a fresh start in life to start new. With Penn State I felt like I could pick my school choice and football wise. It’s a good balance. 50/50.”

McGraw says he’s a little nervous for Big Ten play but is excited for the new challenge.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vickie Louise Wooldridge
1 dead, 2 injured after Kosciusko Co. stabbing; woman arrested
A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief
Jessica and her two daughters
Community donates to previously homeless Mishawaka family
Health officials say they expect to receive a second shipment of doses by next week. This time,...
St. Joseph Health System announces coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

Latest News

A pair of star Michiana football players will be continuing their careers at Western Michigan.
Elkhart’s Tyren Mason and Riley’s Tyson Lee sign with Western Michigan
JoJo Johnson signs with Notre Dame
JoJo Johnson signs with Notre Dame
Elkhart's McGraw picks Penn State
Elkhart's McGraw picks Penn State
Notre Dame recruiting class ranks 9th in nation
Notre Dame recruiting class ranks 9th in nation