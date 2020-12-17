Advertisement

Brohm fires defensive coordinator Bob Diaco after 1 season at Purdue

Diaco signed a two-year deal last season.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has fired defensive coordinator after just one season with the Boilermakers. Brohm made the announcement two days after Indiana and Purdue mutually agreed to cancel the rivalry game for the second time in two weeks. Diaco signed a two-year deal last season. While the Boilermakers finished in the middle of the conference in most defensive categories, they were 12th in pass defense and last in sacks. Purdue will begin next season with its third defensive coordinator in three season.

