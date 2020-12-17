Berrien County sees fewer coronavirus cases, but not hospitalizations

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County Health Officials are looking at the latest trends during the pandemic.

Officials have been seeing a downtrend in the number of confirmed cases over the last couple of weeks.

The curve started to go down right before thanksgiving and has sustained, however, there’s also been a decrease in testing as well.

It’s also important to note: Confirmed cases don’t show the entire picture.

“As we have been saying all along the number of confirmed cases that’s not best or should not be the only indicator of what’s going on. It is subject to be influenced as testing strategies change. We know that access to tests, testing supplies, how tests are available continues to shift overtime,” said Nicki Britten with Spectrum Health Lakeland.

On the other side, hospitalizations are not on a downward trend.

With that, officials are stressing the need to continue following safety protocols like wearing a mask and social distancing.

