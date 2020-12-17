Advertisement

Berrien County sees fewer coronavirus cases, but not hospitalizations

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County Health Officials are looking at the latest trends during the pandemic.

Officials have been seeing a downtrend in the number of confirmed cases over the last couple of weeks.

The curve started to go down right before thanksgiving and has sustained, however, there’s also been a decrease in testing as well.

It’s also important to note: Confirmed cases don’t show the entire picture.

“As we have been saying all along the number of confirmed cases that’s not best or should not be the only indicator of what’s going on. It is subject to be influenced as testing strategies change. We know that access to tests, testing supplies, how tests are available continues to shift overtime,” said Nicki Britten with Spectrum Health Lakeland.

On the other side, hospitalizations are not on a downward trend.

With that, officials are stressing the need to continue following safety protocols like wearing a mask and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
No one is in custody, one remains in critical condition after a double shooting in Mishawaka...
Neighbors on edge after no arrests made in Mishawaka double shooting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

There have been 11,208 deaths and 450,776 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 190* more COVID-19 deaths, 4,024 more cases Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he meets Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa,...
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
COVID relief: Deal or no deal?
COVID relief: Deal or no deal?
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
5 big COVID-19 myths survive online, despite facts saying otherwise