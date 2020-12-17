Behind the scenes at Elkhart General Hospital ahead of Covid-19 vaccine delivery

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Vials of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are on their way to Elkhart General Hospital, one of 50 Indiana hospitals giving out the vaccine.

Take a look behind the scene at the hospital to see how they’re getting ready to start giving out the first doses.

Friday will be the first day the hospital will operate its Phase 1A Covid Vaccination clinic, with the first vaccines going to frontline healthcare workers.

The hospital president says this is so the people taking care of those with the virus can keep healthy and stay on the front lines.

“Those associates that I’ve talked to that I know are going to get the vaccine are very excited about it and look forward to having this extra layer of protection so they can stay safe as they go forward, and also keep their families safe,” said Elkhart General Hospital President Carl Risk.

Wednesday’s volunteers are running through what to expect when it’s time to administer the first doses.

“It’s really important that we vaccinate our staff at Elkhart General and all of our Elkhart community healthcare facilities’ staff, and of course the highest risk patients,” said Beacon Medical Specialties Executive Director Jenny Pierce.

With the vials arriving on Thursday, the hospital is nearing a moment they’ve been anticipating for months.

“We’re really excited that we have the opportunity to have a vaccine and start vaccinating our most critical staff first and eventually more of our staff because our goal is to really get as many people vaccinated as quick as we can and hopefully this pandemic will come to an end in the near future,” said Infection Prevention and Emergency Preparedness Manager Kelly Jolliff.

We’ll be one step closer when the first frontline workers are vaccinated on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.