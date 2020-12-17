Advertisement

A few lake-effect flurries

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TRANQUIL WEATHER...FOR NOW... Yes, it’s cold across Michiana, but it isn’t anything unusual. And yes, we’ve had some snow, but not much. And as far as temperatures go, it will remain rather tranquil for this time of the year through next Wednesday. We do have a chance of rain and snow later Saturday into Sunday. But then, things change. A blast of Arctic air comes in around Christmas, along with some chances for snow. It probably won’t last long, though...

Tonight: A few flurries early, then variably cloudy and colder. Low: 23, Wind: Calm

Friday: Clouds along with times of sunshine. High: 37, Wind: S 6-12

Friday night: Cloudy. Low: 33

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance for rain showers mixed with snow showers in the afternoon. High: 37

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
No one is in custody, one remains in critical condition after a double shooting in Mishawaka...
Neighbors on edge after no arrests made in Mishawaka double shooting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Mainly clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s and upper teens.
Nearly calm Thursday with an afternoon chance of lake-effect snow
Kimberly thinks it's Friday
16 Morning News Now WNDU Tease 12-17-2020
Sad Kimberly thinks its Friday, but it's only Thursday
16 Morning News Now WNDU Friday Eve 12-17-2020