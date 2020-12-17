A few lake-effect flurries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TRANQUIL WEATHER...FOR NOW... Yes, it’s cold across Michiana, but it isn’t anything unusual. And yes, we’ve had some snow, but not much. And as far as temperatures go, it will remain rather tranquil for this time of the year through next Wednesday. We do have a chance of rain and snow later Saturday into Sunday. But then, things change. A blast of Arctic air comes in around Christmas, along with some chances for snow. It probably won’t last long, though...

Tonight: A few flurries early, then variably cloudy and colder. Low: 23, Wind: Calm

Friday: Clouds along with times of sunshine. High: 37, Wind: S 6-12

Friday night: Cloudy. Low: 33

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance for rain showers mixed with snow showers in the afternoon. High: 37

