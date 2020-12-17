7,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Ind. (WNDU) - Today, 7,000 pounds of chicken is being donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

It’s all thanks to a partnership through Martin’s Supermarkets and Miller Poultry in Goshen.

The donation includes thousands of pounds of chicken breasts and chicken sausage, food many families can use especially this time of year.

“If we can step forward and support the community, we know that we are helping people even to those of small scale. We are able to help families come together and to unite as a community to help support folks in need,” said Brad Vokac, VP of Sales & Marketing at Miller Poultry.

For more information on how you can help feed the hungry this holiday season, you can head to the Northern Indiana Food Bank website at FeedIndiana.org.

