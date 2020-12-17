Advertisement

7,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Today, 7,000 pounds of chicken is being donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

It’s all thanks to a partnership through Martin’s Supermarkets and Miller Poultry in Goshen.

The donation includes thousands of pounds of chicken breasts and chicken sausage, food many families can use especially this time of year.

“If we can step forward and support the community, we know that we are helping people even to those of small scale. We are able to help families come together and to unite as a community to help support folks in need,” said Brad Vokac, VP of Sales & Marketing at Miller Poultry.

For more information on how you can help feed the hungry this holiday season, you can head to the Northern Indiana Food Bank website at FeedIndiana.org.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
No one is in custody, one remains in critical condition after a double shooting in Mishawaka...
Neighbors on edge after no arrests made in Mishawaka double shooting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

Pastor Mark Beeson of Granger Community Church died after a 15-month battle with pancreatic...
Local pastor dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
Today, the non-profit gave more than 400 appreciation bags to local youth workers and...
United Way of St. Joseph County honors youth workers and volunteers
In today's Medical Moment, more on a personalized treatment for patients with advanced colon...
Medical Moment: Personalized blood test detects cancer recurrence
A local 7-year-old asked Santa for blankets for Christmas and received 300.
7-year-old asks Santa for 99 blankets to give homeless; collects over 300
Local organizations to gather for Wreaths Across America Day