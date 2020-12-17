Advertisement

7-year-old asks Santa for 99 blankets to give homeless; collects over 300

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With just over a week until Christmas, most children are anxiously awaiting opening gifts under the tree. However, 7-year-old Vincenzo Gallo is focused on the gifts he’ll be giving this year.

Like many of us, Vincenzo made a Christmas list but something on that list caught his dad’s eye. He asked Santa for 99 blankets to donate to the homeless.

Vincenzo collected 343 blankets, donated from places all over the world.

“I wanted to make people happy,” Vincenzo said.

Today, Vincenzo and his dad are donating the blankets to non-profits around Michiana, including Hope Ministries and here at The Center for the Homeless.

Since first sharing Vincenzo’s story with you, the donations have come pouring in.

What started with a Christmas wish of just 99 blankets quickly grew, with the final number of blankets coming to 343.

Those donations are serving people right here in our community, and that’s really what this season of giving is all about.

