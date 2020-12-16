Why Mayor Pete’s nomination as transportation secretary might be good for Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You might expect a guy who speaks eight languages to end up somewhere like the State Department, but that’s not the way it turned out.

Welcome to the “Secretary Pete” era.

Pete Buttigieg will be paid some $210,000 a year as Transportation Secretary. He will oversee some 55,000 employees and a budget of some $76 billion.

“That’s a giant leap for Buttigieg in terms of the scope of what he’ll be handling but a lot of the same management principals apply,” said IU South Bend Professor of Political Science, Elizabeth Bennion. “So, both his management skills and his political skills, as well as the fact that he’s a policy wonk and a quick study will all come in handy should he actually be confirmed in this role.”

Out on the campaign trail Pete Buttigieg quickly became a household name and a media darling, yet he stands to assume a position previously held by the likes of Mary Peters, Anthony Fox, and Ray LaHood.

Granted, Elizabeth Dole once held the post, but her term ended in 1987 when Buttigieg was 5 years old.

“This position will be more important in the Biden administration that it has been in some previous administrations because of Joe Biden’s pledge to focus on this huge investment a $2 trillion investment in infrastructure,” explained Professor Bennion.

“When you try to sell a large infrastructure package you need political skills, you have to work across the aisle but also to make a persuasive case to the American public so I think there are a lot of ways in which Pete Buttigieg’s skills will come in useful here.”

As mayor, Buttigieg used those skills to push the South Shore Railroad’s massive Double Track infrastructure investment project.

The federal government has agreed to contribute $170 million to Double Track. It’s hoped the work will begin in June of next year and be completed in 2023.

“Certainly we benefited the last four years having a very strong Indiana presence in the administration (Vice President Mike Pence),” said South Shore Line President Michael Noland. “And that was, you know, that’s ending. However, to have the top person in transportation come from our state really is very helpful. In this changing of administration, we’re looking forward to it.”

As mayor, Buttigieg was also a proponent of plans to move the South Bend South Shore station from the airport to the old Union Station downtown by the baseball stadium.

As mayor the estimated $100 million price tax seemed out of reach. As cabinet secretary, who knows? If confirmed, Buttigieg would oversee a rewrite of the nation’s transportation plan.

“Increased frequencies, safety opportunities, all those things could be part of a new transportation bill and that could only serve to provide more funding opportunities for projects like the relocation to downtown,” Noland added.

