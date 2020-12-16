Wednesday’s Child: A promise to stay together

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Siblings can be stubborn, yet incredibly sweet. Just ask 14-year-old Aquyla and her 10-year-old brother Aquanis.

“She’s stubborn and she’s nice and sometimes can be annoying and that’s it,” said Aquanis when asked to describe his sister.

“He’s stubborn. Like, he doesn’t like to admit he’s wrong. Like he doesn’t like to agree,” said Aquyla in return. She also had some compliments too. “He can be sweet and kind. And nice and caring. He’s talented and creative.”

Their relationship is like most big sisters and little brothers, only, these two have been stuck in foster care for a very long time.

“Eleven years?” guessed Aquyla. “Mostly like, his whole life. And eleven years of mine.”

“Every since we got put into foster care I made him a promise that I wouldn’t let him like get split up from me. And even if he did I would always come back for him. Because he’s like my only family left,” said Aquyla.

Aquyla’s commitment doesn’t stop there. He looks up to her and she knows it.

“He needs somebody to be a role model to show him what he should be doing so he doesn’t end up in the wrong crowd or something,” said Aquyla as Aquanis listened carefully.

When asked why he’s so proud of his sister, he replied, “Because she’s smart and she taught me how to do some of my work.”

Aquyla and Aquanis are both very smart and have the good grades and big goals to prove it.

“I want to go to Stanford,” said Aquyla. “If I can’t get into Stanford I want to get in to Yale or Harvard. I want to get into a big college because I have good grades. And I feel that I could probably achieve that,” said Aquyla. “I want to be a neurosurgeon. So I know I will be in college for a long time. And I’ll have to go to medical school.”

Aquanis is still thinking about his future, but he’s got a lot options.

“When I grow up, I want to be a mayor, governor, and a singer. Mayor, governor and a singer,” Aquanis repeated. “No wait! And a lawyer and a judge. I want to be a judge and a mayor and a singer.”

If you would like to learn more about Aquyla and Aquanis, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

