Advertisement

WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road

By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – Two Collier Township EMS crewmembers were almost hit by a truck during Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The team was on the scene of a minor accident when the vehicle came around a corner too fast and began to slide, a video on the organization’s Facebook page shows.

“This is a reminder to please SLOW DOWN and use CAUTION not only in this weather, but ALL the time,” the post said. “Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful.”

The video shows the people scatter as a white pickup skids out of its lane and slams head-on into the EMS vehicle.

The forecast calls for up to 9 inches of snow in the Pittsburgh area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vickie Louise Wooldridge
1 dead, 2 injured after Kosciusko Co. stabbing; woman arrested
A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief
Jessica and her two daughters
Community donates to previously homeless Mishawaka family
Health officials say they expect to receive a second shipment of doses by next week. This time,...
St. Joseph Health System announces coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

Latest News

Bodycamera footage shows a woman throwing a dog off a balcony.
Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest
Swiss Valley making snow, hoping to open soon
Swiss Valley making snow, hoping to open soon
New technology is cleaning surfaces faster and keeping them cleaner longer.
Medical Moment: Disinfectant for days
No one is in custody, one remains in critical condition after a double shooting in Mishawaka...
Neighbors on edge after no arrests made in Mishawaka double shooting