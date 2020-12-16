Victim who died in Kosciusko County stabbing identified

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We now know the name of the person who died yesterday in the stabbing in Kosciusko County.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at a home just west of the Center Lake Wetland Conservation Area.

Three people were stabbed and when officers arrived, one of the victims gave them information on the suspect.

Vickie Wooldridge, 44, was arrested after officials searched the area.

And we’re learning 42-year-old Matthew Lucas was the victim who died.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The other two victims remain in stable condition.

