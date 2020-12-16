Swiss Valley making snow, hoping to open soon

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area is getting closer to opening having started their snow-making process on Monday.

They could be open as early as this weekend, and that’s where 16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate joins us live to tell us what skiers and snowboarders can expect this year.

Well these machines spray thousands of gallons of snow every minute and as long as there isn’t a long stretch of warm weather, the slopes should be open very soon.

It’s pretty easy to social distance while on the mountain, but there will be a few changes to limit the spread of germs where social distancing is less possible.

They’ll sell tickets online so you can go right from your car to the lift.

They’ll still be selling food, but they’re dining area won’t be open, so you’ll have to be prepared to eat in your car, or outside.

They have sanitizer readily available, and with 60 acres of space outdoors, it won’t take much effort to stay six feet from others.

Now all that’s left is to get some snow on the ground.

“What we need in order to fire up the guns--we need the temperatures in the mid-twenties to low-twenties and we also need the right percentage of humidity. The dryer the humidity the better,” said manager Jaime Stafne.

We’re hovering right around 30 degrees right now, so it’s not entirely clear if they’ll hit their target opening date this weekend.

Stay in the loop by checking in on their website skiswissvalley.com and their Facebook page where they’ll announce the official date for opening day.

