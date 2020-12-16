Replacement for Indiana District 49 seat found

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Middlebury School Board Member is the next state representative for Elkhart County.

Joanna King was chosen to fill the District 49 seat in the Indiana House.

The Goshen News reports she was selected during a Republican Party Caucus in Goshen last night.

She’ll replace Christy Stutzman, who announced her resignation last month.

