One killed in two-car crash in Plymouth

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was killed in a two-car crash in Plymouth.

It happened on U.S. 31 at Michigan Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A car exiting Michigan Road did not yield to a vehicle in the passing lane of U.S. 31. The cars collided and ended up partially in the median.

The driver and passenger in one car were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Plymouth campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, 71-year-old Stephen Trago, was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, but did not survive his injuries.

