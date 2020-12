NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Niles man has been charged with having child porn.

Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at Joshua Zehfus’s home and digital evidence was taken.

The 32-year-old has been charged with aggravated possession, distribution and manufacturing of the material.

He was arraigned on all counts last Thursday.

