Neighbors on edge after no arrests made in Mishawaka double shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Neighbors are walking off their worries one day after a shooting left two wounded at Central Park.

“I was upset that a park of this magnitude that the city built for us, the citizens, and we had a shooting here,” neighbor and retired Mishawaka Police officer Dennis Hess said Wednesday.

It is a shooting that investigators say left a teen on life support, who remains in critical condition as of Wednesday evening. And while some neighbors are shocked by the news, others like Hess are not.

“I was disappointed. I wasn’t shocked. This space, this public space should be the safest place in the city. But at night, it’s closed and you think it’s closed but that’s when all the activity comes out.”

Some of that activity is surveyed by cameras up and around the Central Park. That’s why investigators say they are continuing to review footage and follow various leads that could lead them to a suspect.

However, in order for police to make an arrest, Hess, a former officer himself, says it is going to take the community to step up.

“If you see something, get off your butt and call. Honestly, there are so many people that don’t want to get involved. It could be your house next time. This is a sad event but they will find the people responsible,” Hess says.

According to County Metro Homicide, one victim remains in critical condition at this hour. The second male victim’s condition is still unclear.

If you have any information regarding Tuesday night’s shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka, you are asked to contact CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.