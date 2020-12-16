Advertisement

Michigan reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,037 more cases Wednesday

There have been 11,018 deaths and 446,752 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 11,018 deaths and 446,752 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 83 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,037 more cases on Wednesday.

There have been 11,018 deaths and 446,752 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 183* more coronavirus deaths and 4,730 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 71 identified during a Vital Records review.

Sunday, Monday: 90 more coronavirus deaths and 7,205* more cases were reported. *Note on cases (12/14/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 12th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3,602 per day.

Friday: 61 more coronavirus deaths and 5,157 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 182* more coronavirus deaths and 5,937 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 132 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 141 (+2) deaths and 8,612 (+82) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 39 (+0) deaths and 2,859 (+33) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 45 (+2) deaths and 3,242 (+56) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

