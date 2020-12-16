Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers OK bills to let college athletes be paid

By Associated Press
Dec. 16, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Lawmakers have given final approval to bills that would clear the way for college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images or likeness rights - putting Michigan on the cusp of becoming the fourth state with such a law.

In-state schools, the NCAA and athletic conferences could not block student-athletes from being compensated under a bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign.

A second measure would no longer make it a crime for agents to enter into contracts with student-athletes.

The NCAA is drawing up new rules to let athletes become paid sponsors.

