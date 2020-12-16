Michigan lawmakers OK bills to let college athletes be paid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Lawmakers have given final approval to bills that would clear the way for college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images or likeness rights - putting Michigan on the cusp of becoming the fourth state with such a law.

In-state schools, the NCAA and athletic conferences could not block student-athletes from being compensated under a bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign.

A second measure would no longer make it a crime for agents to enter into contracts with student-athletes.

The NCAA is drawing up new rules to let athletes become paid sponsors.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)