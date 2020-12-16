Man charged in connection with Hickory Village Apartments fire

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have identified and charged a man in connection with the Hickory Village Apartments fire in Mishawaka earlier this week.

Anthony Ware is being charged with two counts of felony arson in addition to a misdemeanor charge for a false identity statement.

When officials responded Monday morning to Hickory Village Apartments, they found the building was engulfed in flames and multiple people were stuck on the 2nd and 3rd floors.

Everyone was evacuated and there were no reports of serious injuries.

Ware was arrested at the scene that morning in connection with the investigation. His initial bail hearing is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

