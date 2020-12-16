Advertisement

Largest winter weather event of the season brings 1 to 2 inches of snow to Michiana

Snow moves south to north from daybreak to lunchtime
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY

Snow on the radar before daybreak will move into Michiana from the south. Snow accumulations likely between 1 to 2 inches in our southern communities with a widespread 1 inch of snow farther north. Just a dusting for Michigan residents in Berrien and Cass Counties. High temperatures top out in the low 30s with slick roads developing. Snow ends just after lunchtime. Mostly cloudy skies with a light easterly breeze.

TONIGHT:

Another chilly night. Nearly calm winds with lows in the middle 20s. Mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

A few lake-effect flurries possible, but otherwise cold and dry. Mainly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the low 30s. Minimal melting will occur.

