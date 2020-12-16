Advertisement

Irish players happy for Lea and his new job at Vanderbilt, but thrilled he coach for rest of season

The players believe Lea is going to be a great head coach for the Commodores, and they are excited he will get to be their coach for at the most three more games.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s ACC Championship week but one of the major storylines for Notre Dame this week has nothing to do with the game, but with the future of the Irish defense.

On Monday, Vanderbilt officially named Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea as its newest head football coach.

Lea’s Notre Dame football players were thrilled for him now that he is able to go back to his hometown of Nashville and coach his alma mater.

“He’s kind of like your dad away from home, honestly,” Irish safety Kyle Hamilton said. “He’s there for you emotionally, like no other coach I have been around. Whatever you need, whenever you need it, whatever time, in the building, at home, he’s always available for you.”

Perhaps, they are even more excited that Lea guaranteed he would coach the Irish for the remainder of the season.

The players believe Lea is going to be a great head coach for the Commodores, and they are excited he will get to be their coach for at the most three more games.

“When you are building a culture, a winning culture, that trust that you have to have from your players and coaches, you have to know that they care and that they are willing to go the extra mile for you,” Irish defensive end Daelin Hayes said. “That’s something that Coach Lea has done for us day in and day out whether it be having one-on-one meetings or him doing sprints in our pursuit drills with us. Just making it fun and a real family atmosphere. I think him bringing that culture to Vanderbilt will only strengthen that program.”

Right now, the only program Lea is thinking about is Notre Dame as the Irish try and draw up a game plan to beat Clemson in the ACC Title game on Saturday.

The rematch between the Irish and the Tigers gets rolling at 4 PM on ABC.

