Irish guard Cormac Ryan gives boost in first games played at Notre Dame

Ryan says he just wants to help the team any way he can.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team is gearing up to play Duke on Wednesday night.

One player who has helped give the Irish a boost to start the year 2-2 is guard Cormac Ryan. He’s averaging 11.5 points per game in his first four games with the Irish.

Ryan had to sit out last season after transferring from Stanford, and despite not seeing one minute of game action before this season, he was still named a team captain.

Ryan says he just wants to help the team any way he can.

“I would describe myself as a playmaker,” Ryan said. “I like to try and create shots for myself and others. I try and take pride in defensive end as well. I would say first and foremost, just try and be a playmaker and make things happen for myself and guys around me.”

Ryan hopes he can make the plays to get Irish it’s second straight win over a blue blood opponent.

Notre Dame plays Duke Wednesday night at home. That will be a 9 PM tip on ESPN.

