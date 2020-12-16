Advertisement

Goshen family continues holiday tradition with Christmas lights display

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Holiday Lights Extravaganza Week is underway on 16 Morning News Now.

All week, Michiana homes with impressive light displays will be featured.

On Wednesday, 16 Morning News Now stopped by the Longacre home in Goshen.

The family has been decorating for many years, and this year, decked out their property with 110,000 twinkling lights.

The display includes some hand-made features created by Dan Longacre himself.

Visitors can even tune into 88.9 FM and listen to some Christmas music while viewing the lights.

“There’s so many things in this display that are part of our family thread,” said Mary Kay Longacre. “There are things that my dad made, there’s things that he’s made with our kids. So, it’s, it’s just a part of our family tradition.”

The Longacre home is located at 1713 S 13th Street in Goshen.

