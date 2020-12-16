Advertisement

First Hoosiers receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb provided an update as more healthcare workers on the front lines are being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hoosiers have begun receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine has begun rolling out all across Indiana, starting with health care workers. There is potential there will be two vaccines by the end of week, with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine still awaiting final approval by the FDA before distribution begins. While Hoosiers eagerly await getting vaccinated, state officials are saying it’s important to continue practicing COVID--safety protocols.

“We know many Hoosiers want to know when they will get a vaccine,” said Dr. Kristina Box, Department of Health Commissioner. “It’s hard to predict. We have a team in place working around the clock to make this possible. We know Hoosiers want this pandemic to be over and want to be vaccinated. Please know we will get it to you as soon as we possibly can.”

