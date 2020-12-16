EXCLUSIVE: SBCSC officials surprise students, delivers books to 300 households

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Christmas has come early for some south Bend school students Wednesday.

In a story you’ll only see on 16 News Now, officials from the South Bend Community School Corp. hit the road in an effort to spread cheer and a message to local kids to hit the books.

The goal is to promote literacy and reading for students in Kindergarten through 5th-grade. The daylong blitz couldn’t have happened without, let’s call them, Santa’s Helpers.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it without the partnerships of many different departments and community partners,” Family and Community Engagement and Mentor Coordinator for SBCSC Taylor Williams told 16 News Now’s Joshua Short. “Thank you to Better World Books for donating all the books that we are distributing today. Thank you to the Dept. of Transportation for providing the drivers and the [school] buses to help us get this done.”

You can also add in help from the South Bend Education Foundation, the corporation’s non-profit fundraising arm.

In all, the corporation delivered several hundred books to over three hundred homes in the Keller Park neighborhood.

“We’re focusing on the Keller Park neighborhood so the 46616 ZIP Code,” Williams said. “That being because this [giveaway] originates from the Brown Community Learning Center and so, in the future, our goal is to become a full service district community center but right now we really want to focus on servicing the immediate neighborhood surrounding the building.”

