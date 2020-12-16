Advertisement

Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a burglary attempt.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (Gray News) - Investigators in a Florida county announced a man died when a window he used to gain entry during a burglary attempt unexpectedly shut on him.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was found dead Saturday at a home on 46th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies determined Hernandez attempted to break into the home by climbing through the window. When the window closed, he was pinned.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Hernandez suspended in the air.

Detectives with the office’s major crimes unit are handling the investigation.

Death Investigation Update

Update on Lehigh Acres death investigation

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 14, 2020

