COVID-19 deaths climb as Indiana virus spread continues

State health officials say another 125 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll past 7,000(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say another 125 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll past 7,000.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Wednesday that the newly confirmed deaths, which occurred over several days, raised Indiana’s toll to 7,102, including both confirmed and presumed infections.

The state agency also reported that another 6,283 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, increasing the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus to 440,850.

Holcomb and health officials are scheduled to hold a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the state’s coronavirus response.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 125 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,283 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,192 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,781 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 440,850 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 129 more coronavirus deaths and 4,347 more cases were reported. 3,229 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 5,050 more cases were reported. 3,072 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 6,025 more cases were reported.

Friday: 71 more coronavirus deaths and 7,360 more cases were reported. 3,204 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 96 more coronavirus deaths and 6,604 more cases were reported. 3,221 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 22,123 (+216) cases and 307 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 21,145 (+156) cases and 282 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 6,320 (+64) cases and 117 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,132 (+126) cases and 62 (+3) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,086 (+41) cases and 62 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,860 (+21) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,345 (+20) cases and 31 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,221 (+34) cases and 22 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 685 (+22) cases and 28 (+4) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

