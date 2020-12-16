Advertisement

Christmas comes early for Madison STEAM Academy first graders

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, Christmas came early for some Madison STEAM Academy students.

The Yellow Cat Café teamed up with community partners to deliver Christmas gifts to first graders!

Each box is filled with shirts, toys, personal care items, school supplies and more.

The Yellow Cat Café hosted a Christmas party for the students last year but couldn’t host this year because of the pandemic.

The owner says she’s just happy to spread some Christmas cheer to the students.

“The kids are missing school, the kids aren’t just as much as we dislike it, they dislike this, the COVID. So I figured, you know, what better year to make sure they really got a great Christmas, even if it’s in a box,” said Stacey Glassburn Wilson, owner of the Yellow Cat Café .

“With the community wrapped their arms around our students, it just gives them more support than we can give them on our own and we’re just really grateful,” said Dr. Todd Cummings, Superintendent of South Bend Community School Corporation.

A total of 125 first graders received a Christmas box today.

