’Bama, ND, Clemson, OSU enter champ weekend in CFP position

The unbeaten Fighting Irish are second and Clemson is third going into their Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State will enter championship weekend in position to make the College Football Playoff with very little drama. The top five teams have been locked into their places for four weeks, with the Crimson Tide leading the way as it prepares to play Florida for the Southeastern Conference championship. The unbeaten Fighting Irish are second and Clemson is third going into their Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Ohio State is fourth going into the Big Ten title game against Northwestern and Texas A&M is on deck at No. 5.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

