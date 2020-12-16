Advertisement

Arctic air possible by Christmas

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ARCTIC AIR POSSIBLE BY CHRISTMAS EVE... As I’ve been saying, there is a good chance to get a shot of Arctic air by Christmas. At the moment, it does not look like it would last long. And that last second frigid air will bring our only chance for a white Christmas...last second and mainly lake-effect. Don’t get your hopes up too much yet. In between now and Christmas, we’ll see highs in the 30s and lower 40s most of the time. A coating of snow is still possible in some areas tonight, and then a chance of rain and snow on Saturday and early Sunday...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold with a bit of snow, and a coating, in some areas. Low: 25, Wind: NNE 4-8

Thursday: Still cold with clouds and a little sunshine...few flurries possible in spots. High: 33, Wind: NW 4-8

Thursday night: Variably cloudy. Low: 23

Friday: Clouds and some sunshine and becoming a bit milder. High: 39

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vickie Louise Wooldridge
1 dead, 2 injured after Kosciusko Co. stabbing; woman arrested
A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief
Jessica and her two daughters
Community donates to previously homeless Mishawaka family
Health officials say they expect to receive a second shipment of doses by next week. This time,...
St. Joseph Health System announces coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather
16 Morning News Now
Funny Banter 16 Morning News Now Kimberly Newman WNDU 12-16-2020
Snow accumulations likely between 1 to 2 inches in our southern communities with a widespread 1...
Largest winter weather event of the season brings 1 to 2 inches of snow to Michiana
Snow accumulations likely between 1 to 2 inches Wednesday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 12-16-2020 First Alert Weather