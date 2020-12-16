SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ARCTIC AIR POSSIBLE BY CHRISTMAS EVE... As I’ve been saying, there is a good chance to get a shot of Arctic air by Christmas. At the moment, it does not look like it would last long. And that last second frigid air will bring our only chance for a white Christmas...last second and mainly lake-effect. Don’t get your hopes up too much yet. In between now and Christmas, we’ll see highs in the 30s and lower 40s most of the time. A coating of snow is still possible in some areas tonight, and then a chance of rain and snow on Saturday and early Sunday...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold with a bit of snow, and a coating, in some areas. Low: 25, Wind: NNE 4-8

Thursday: Still cold with clouds and a little sunshine...few flurries possible in spots. High: 33, Wind: NW 4-8

Thursday night: Variably cloudy. Low: 23

Friday: Clouds and some sunshine and becoming a bit milder. High: 39

