Woman arrested after driving with BAC over 3x legal limit

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Marshall County, a woman was arrested after driving with a blood-alcohol level over three times the legal limit.

Police responded to a report of a reckless driver at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning in the area of 10B Road and West County Line Road.

They pulled the vehicle over in the area of 9th Road and Union Road.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Catherine Rutledge of Akron, was booked into the Marshall County Jail after taking a chemical test at the Plymouth Hospital to confirm her BAC was over three times over the legal limit.

