Woman accused of leaving baby in hot car avoids jail time

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of leaving her 3-month-old baby in a hot car earlier this year will avoid jail time.

Samantha Ferrell, 28, is charged with felony neglect of a dependent.

Prosecutors say she left the baby in a car in a parking lot on Grape Road in July.

An officer on the scene measured the interior temperature of the car at 115 degrees.

Ferrell is avoiding jail time because she entered into a felony pre-trial diversion program.

If she successfully completes the terms of the agreement and does not commit any further offenses over the next 18 months, her case will be dismissed.

