St. Joseph Health System announces coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Pfizer vaccine makes its way across the country, one of its stops will be at St. Joe Health System.

“We’re very excited to be a vaccinator. We are just one of the 50 hospitals in Indiana who has been chosen to receive the vaccine first and administer the vaccine,” St. Joseph Health System Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jen Lankowicz said at a virtual meeting Tuesday.

The vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers first, followed by residents and staff and long term care and assisted living facilities both in St. Joseph County and Marshall County. But when will the vaccine be offered to the general public?

“We do intend to vaccinate 100 million people by the end of March. And shortly there after, have 200 million more doses available for our population,” Lankowicz says.

Meanwhile, health officials say they expect to receive a second shipment of doses by next week. This time, it will be the Moderna vaccine that will be made available if approved by the advisory board.

According to Lankowicz, 25,000 Hoosiers have signed up for the vaccine so far, with spots still open after December 28th to sign up to receive a vaccine. St. Joseph Health System CEO Chad Towner says being able to maintain this kind of momentum will be critical moving forward.

“It’s so critically important for us to continue this pace. Really, we’ve got several months ahead of us and it’s kind of like finishing a marathon and you get to the finish line and ope, you got one more you got to run,” Towner says.

If you are a healthcare worker in St. Joseph County, you can sign up to receive a vaccine at The Pavilion in South Bend. For healthcare workers in Marshall County, sign ups to receive a vaccine are located at Plymouth Acute Care Hospital.

Those who receive a Pfizer vaccine will be required two doses to complete vaccination: an initial dose, followed by a second dose three weeks later. Those whose receive a Moderna vaccine will be required to take the second dose four weeks after an initial dose.

Anyone who completes a vaccination will be asked to follow up with their physician to monitor their progress.

