St. Joseph County VA Clinic hosts first food pantry

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Veteran Affairs Clinic hosted its first food pantry giveaway for veterans in our community Tuesday.

Veterans were able to receive boxes full of food at the drive-thru event, and those at the VA say it is important to them to start offering this to our area’s veterans in need.

They also say the food pantry is a good way to let veterans know about the other services available to them.

“We want to make sure that our veterans are healthy. Also want to make sure that we are present for them so we can make sure that we help them out as much as we possibly can. So we are all very excited about having it here today,” Chief of Volunteer Services Demarico Davis said.

If you missed Tuesday’s event, the next food giveaway will be January 19 or you can call the St. Joe County VA Clinic for an emergency food box.

