St. Joseph County Council not taking up leaf burning at Tuesday meeting

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday night, St. Joseph County Council members will meet, but they won’t take up the topic of leaf burning.

Members passed a leaf burning ban earlier this month, only to see it vetoed by the county commissioners.

Tentative plans call for a special council meeting to be held on Dec. 22 to take up the matter.

