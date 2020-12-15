South Bend International Airport deploying new security technology

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend International Airport is deploying new technology to provide safer travel.

The Credential Authentication Technology allows passengers to scan their driver’s license or passport at the security checkpoint.

The machine will then authenticate the security features and validate the ID.

The entire process only takes a matter of seconds and provides a safer method of travel for passengers.

“Traditionally, a TSA officer would use a magnifying glass, a blue light, trying to look at some of those security features to make sure that hasn’t been tampered with. This piece of technology has all of those identifications built into it. And so, with any computer it can do it faster and more effectively,” said Aaron Batt, Indiana Federal Security Director.

The South Bend International Airport is about the 100th location with this new technology.

It will eventually become standard at all airports.

