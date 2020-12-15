Advertisement

South Bend Civic Theatre participates in reading of national play competition

By Alex Almanza
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Civic Theatre took part in a national reading of seven plays addressing gun violence.

The virtual performance is part of “#Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence,” a national short play competition for middle and high school students.

The civic theatre partnered to produce the show with Connect 2 Be the Change, a local group dedicated to ending gun violence in the South Bend area.

The plays—all written by high school students from around the country—tackle gun violence through different lenses, from the threat of, and anxiety over, school shootings, police shootings, community violence, race, and gun culture in American history.

“It is a nationwide a play reading event and it was chosen for this particular day because it’s the eighth anniversary of Sandy Hook. So, they thought it was important to align the readings with an actual tragic incident of gun violence, so we felt that we needed to be part of the conversation,” said Aaron Nichols, South Bend Civic Theatre Executive Director.

Tickets to view the performance and discussion will be available all month-long on the South Bend Civic Theatre’s website.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Connect 2 Be the Change.

