PHM outfitting school buses with stop-arm cameras

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Board unanimously approved the purchase of stop-arm cameras systems for all school buses in the district.

As of now, about 15 of 135 PHM buses have this technology installed.

The 24-7 security system generates a report with pictures, of the car, license plate, and location, of a person who doesn’t stop with the stop-arm is being used.

That information is then sent to police.

The new camera systems on all buses includes higher resolution interior cameras, recorders, and hard drives.

The equipment is expected to arrive by the end of December, with installation of the camera systems to begin in January.

