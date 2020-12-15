Advertisement

Notre Dame football program receives just one positive COVID-19 test ahead of ACC Championship

For the first time in four weeks, the Notre Dame football program has a positive COVID-19 test.
Notre Dame's football team practice on the field as the #NDtrail pilgrims make their way to...
Notre Dame's football team practice on the field as the #NDtrail pilgrims make their way to the school. (WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in four weeks, the Notre Dame football program has a positive COVID-19 test.

Only one student athlete out of 191 tests administered last week tested positive for the coronavirus. That player is currently in isolation. No close contacts were identified.

Notre Dame will play Clemson on Saturday for an ACC Title. That will be a 4 PM kick on ABC.

