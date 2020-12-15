Advertisement

New tool helps Michiganders evaluate risks of COVID-19

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new online tool is launching to help Michiganders evaluate risks associated with the pandemic.

CV-19 CheckUp analyzes data each person provides by completing an online questionnaire.

It’s designed for those who are considered high risk and uses data from CDC and the World Health Organization.

The tool delivers a personalized report, answering questions such as, “How likely am I to get COVID-19 or spread it to others?”

And, “If I get COVID-19, how severe would it likely be?”

You can find this tool at https://michigan.cv19checkup.org/.

