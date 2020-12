NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - The city manager of New Buffalo has died.

David Richards lost his battle with COVID-19 over the weekend. He was 69.

The Herald-Palladium reports he was the city manager since 2017.

The New Buffalo police and fire departments gave Richards a final trip past city hall on Monday night so city officials could pay tribute.

