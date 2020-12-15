More than 1,000 families receive food, gifts through Salvation Army Kroc Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday was distribution day at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend.

It happened Tuesday afternoon thanks to the help of many volunteers in their effort to help families in need.

This year, more than 1,000 St. Joseph County families are receiving food and gifts this holiday season.

It’s part of a yearly give back event to help lift the spirit of local families, especially during the holidays.

“Really, it’s a party day, it’s a celebration day. We are certainly thankful to the community amidst all that is happening around our world and especially in our own community. People have showed up and provided what’s needed to support those in our community who are in need and it’s just a glorious day,” said Senior Kroc Officer Major Monty Wandling.

To commemorate the day that is distribution day, South Bend and Mishawaka mayors have officially proclaimed Dec. 15 as Salvation Army Day.

In honor of that, the South Bend river lights will shine red tonight to represent the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles.

