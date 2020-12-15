Advertisement

Michigan’s COVID-19 situation improving, state leaders say

Statistics trending downward over past several days and weeks
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, gives an update on COVID-19.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says additional measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan are working.

She and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, say the key metrics showing how the illness is spreading around the state are improving. Newly confirmed cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of positive cases all are down this month.

“This is a great week for Michigan. Our metrics for how we track COVID-19 are improving,” Khaldun said.

Whitmer sees good reason for hope and optimism with the launch of a national COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

“Literally, every single month of 2021 will be better than the preceding month,” Whitmer said.

Khaldun said the rate of newly confirmed coronavirus cases statewide has declined for 22 straight days and is dropping in all regions of the state. Hospitalizations have dropped more than 10% since peaking at more than 4,300 on Dec. 14 while the percentage of positive tests dropped from over 14% to about 12%.

“We are cautiously optimistic that there won’t be a post Thanksgiving spike,” Khaldun said.

Whitmer said the improving statistics are a result of Michiganders heeding epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings and practicing social distancing.

“What we’re doing is working,” she said. “The vast majority of Michiganders are doing their part.”

Michigan launched a new website this month with information and updates about the COVID-19 vaccination effort. The earliest statistics show more than 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine made in Portage have been received in Kent and Washtenaw counties.

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor were the first facilities to offer the vaccine to their health care workers on Monday. As the vaccine becomes more readily available, nearly 300 providers are registered statewide to dispense it.

Khaldun expects COVID-19 statistics will continue dropping as more people receive the vaccine.

“The arrival of vaccines in so important. It means 2021 will be a better year and the end of the pandemic is coming,” Khaldun said.

However, she said everyone -- including people who get the vaccine -- need to continue wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings, practicing social distancing and washing hands often. Khaldun said medical researchers are still studying whether they can spread COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released additional guidance on wearing face coverings Tuesday. The advice includes wearing only a multi-layer cloth mask or medical grade mask that fits snugly over the nose and mouth.

Khaldun said neck gaiters and other loose fitting face coverings are not as useful.

