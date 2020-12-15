Michigan woman wins travel trailer raffle benefitting kids with cancer

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana? Back in October, we told you about a travel trailer raffle in Elkhart where all of the proceeds are benefitting a great cause.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller spoke with the winner of that raffle Tuesday as she received her grand prize.

When Rose Wright from Buchanan saw that a custom Super No Bo travel trailer was being raffled off for a good cause, she couldn’t pass the opportunity up.

“When I bought the tickets I thought, well yeah that’s a nice trailer, but I’ll never win. I just want to support the Care Camps,” Wright said.

Rollin’ on TV and Forest River No Boundaries partnered together for this raffle benefitting Care Camps, a camp for children affected by cancer.

And after selling raffle tickets nationwide, Wright is the lucky winner.

“It wasn’t until I got a certified letter in the mail that it caught my attention. I said, oh yeah I think I do remember buying tickets. Then I went and checked, and yes, it was true,” Wright said.

Tuesday, she was able to pick up her prize at Tiara RV Sales in Elkhart.

“Especially in 2020 when there is just an aroma of negativity, it’s really neat that we get to help someone or at least help a company that is helping this great organization,” Tiara RV Sales Representative Tanner Livingston said.

The trailer includes everything from a water filtration system to WiFi to special tires.

“Seems like there is light at the end of the tunnel, and this gives us the opportunity to maybe go see family that we haven’t been able to go see,” Wright said.

“We, of course, a little bit of a bias, think that getting out and being able to see the country on your own, in a safe environment that you’re comfortable with is really neat,” Livingston said.

Which is exactly what Wright and her husband plan to do.

“You’ll be able to see us coming!” Wright said.

For more information on Care Camps and the good they are doing for children in our community, click here.

