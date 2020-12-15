Michigan reports 183* more COVID-19 deaths, 4,730 more cases Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration reports progress in the fight against the coronavirus, saying new cases continue to decline and Michigan has seen no spike related to Thanksgiving travel.

Officials warn, though, that the case rate remains high.

Whitmer, a Democrat, said Tuesday that “hope is on the horizon” now that a vaccine is being distributed. She again urged the Republican-led Legislature to approve relief for businesses and workers before adjourning in coming days.

A state health order has prohibited indoor restaurant dining and closed entertainment venues to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed with infected patients. The restrictions could be extended.

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 183* more COVID-19 deaths and 4,730 more cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 71 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 10,935 deaths and 442,715 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Sunday, Monday: 90 more coronavirus deaths and 7,205* more cases were reported. *Note on cases (12/14/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 12th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3,602 per day.

Friday: 61 more coronavirus deaths and 5,157 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 182* more coronavirus deaths and 5,937 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 132 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 75 more coronavirus deaths and 4,905 more cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 139 (+4) deaths and 8,530 (+59) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 39 (+3) deaths and 2,826 (+33) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 43 (+0) deaths and 3,186 (+27) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

