Michigan cancels game at No. 18 Iowa

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.(Tony Ding | AP Photo/Tony Ding)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Michigan has forced the Wolverines to cancel their football game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.

This will be the third straight game canceled. The Wolverines didn’t play Dec. 5 at home against Maryland or last week at No. 3 Ohio State.

The Michigan athletic department said in a statement the decision on the Iowa game was made after conversations among medical experts, health advisers and university administration.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said the team would be without a significant number of players because of COVID-19 and, coupled with attrition because of injuries, would not have enough players at multiple positions. He said there would be more than 50 players unavailable because of positive tests and contact tracing requirements.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

