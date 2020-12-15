Advertisement

Medical Moment: Reducing radiation during breast cancer treatment

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When it comes to radiation treatments for certain types of breast cancer, could less be more?

That story is in today’s Medical Moment.

Radiation treatment after breast cancer surgery used to be a prescribed one-size-fits-all.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, doctors are considering a reduction in radiation for one group of breast cancer patients.

Experts say reducing the amount of time a woman spends in radiation treatment may encourage more women to undergo lumpectomy and radiation, rather than mastectomy.

Some women choose mastectomy because of the inability to get to a radiation facility every day for several weeks.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vickie Louise Wooldridge
1 dead, 2 injured after Kosciusko Co. stabbing; woman arrested
Firefighters respond to Hickory Village Apartments
Suspect arrested after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Indiana presidential electors award Trump, Pence 11 votes
High court declines to hear Indiana birth certificate case
South Bend Clinic selected as one of the 100 sites in the world for Johnson-Johnson coronavirus...
South Bend Clinic selected for Johnson-Johnson vaccine trial as Pfizer vaccine makes its way to Michiana

Latest News

It’s part of a yearly give back event to help lift the spirit of local families, especially...
More than 1,000 families receive food, gifts through Salvation Army Kroc Center
When Rose Wright from Buchanan saw that a custom Super No Bo travel trailer was being raffled...
Michigan woman wins travel trailer raffle benefitting kids with cancer
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Bit of Snow on Wednesday
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Catherine Rutledge
Woman arrested after driving with BAC over 3x legal limit