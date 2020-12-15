Medical Moment: Reducing radiation during breast cancer treatment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When it comes to radiation treatments for certain types of breast cancer, could less be more?

That story is in today’s Medical Moment.

Radiation treatment after breast cancer surgery used to be a prescribed one-size-fits-all.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, doctors are considering a reduction in radiation for one group of breast cancer patients.

Experts say reducing the amount of time a woman spends in radiation treatment may encourage more women to undergo lumpectomy and radiation, rather than mastectomy.

Some women choose mastectomy because of the inability to get to a radiation facility every day for several weeks.

