Kosciusko Co. police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman

Vickie Louise Wooldridge
Vickie Louise Wooldridge(Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County police are searching for Vickie Louise Wooldridge, a 44-year-old woman who should be considered armed and dangerous.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and a white ski mask.

Police ask you to avoid the area of Fox Farm Road and CR 150 W.

If you have any information, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.

From the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook at 10:47 a.m.:

***URGENT***

Multiple Kosciusko County law enforcement officers are currently in the area of Fox Farm Rd and CR 150 W. Please avoid unnecessary travel in that area. We are actively seeking the whereabouts of the following suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous:

Vickie Louise Wooldridge

Age: 44

Height: 5′6″

Weight: 140 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Last Seen Wearing: Blue jeans, blue sweatshirt and a white ski mask.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Vickie Louise Wooldridge, please contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 forthwith.

Posted by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

