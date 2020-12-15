Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah took a different route on his ascension to the top

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame-Clemson rematch for the ACC Title on Saturday will be a star studded showdown, with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the star that shines a little bit brighter than the rest.

Coming out of high school, Lawrence was the No. 1 recruit in the country in the 2018 class. Now, he’s projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

One guy who will try to stop Lawrence on Saturday is linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. In the 2017 recruiting class, J-O-K was ranked by 247 sports as the 457th best recruit in the country.

Now, he’s a finalist for the Butkus award and a projected first round pick just like Lawrence.

Brian Kelly says it’s not all about how many stars a player has on his recruiting page, and that’s certainly the case with Owusu-Koramoah.

“We want guys that love to play the game,” Kelly said. “I got to see a passion. We loved [Owusu-Koramoah’s], and when we spent some time with him, we loved the fact that there was a real love for the game and a passion for it. We recruit guys that have that love and that passion and that intrinsic motivation. That’s another thing that he had. Those are some of the intangibles that don’t show up on the recruiting sheet that we look for, so you’re never dealing with teams that play up and play down and can play in a consistent manner and can win 16 consecutive games or win 25 in a row. That’s really what Clemson looks for, I’m sure, in terms of those traits and that’s what we looked for in him and saw that in him. That was really attractive.”

Owusu-Koramoah certainly will have the motivation to beat Clemson a second time this season.

Kickoff for the ACC title game is Saturday at 4 PM on ABC.

