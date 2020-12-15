Irish guard Trey Wertz could become eligible to play for Notre Dame on Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday is a big day for Notre Dame hoops.

That’s not only because they have a date with Duke at Purcell Pavilion.

Irish guard Trey Wertz could be ruled eligible to play this season by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Wednesday after he transferred from Santa Clara in the offseason.

Notre Dame men’s head basketball coach Mike Brey has not heard anything officially on Wertz’s status, but the murmurs he has heard have been trending in the right direction.

He says adding Wertz to the lineup would be huge for the Irish.

“I look at [Wertz] as another weapon for us more than a minute shaver because he’s like [Hubb] and [Ryan],” Brey said. “He’s a guard who has a fuel for the game. He is skilled and as we’ve seen already in college, has the ability to score. I told him to be mentally ready to play tomorrow night.”

What a game for Wertz to start his Notre Dame career too. Duke is coming to the Bend.

That will be a late tip on Wednesday night. The game gets rolling at 9 PM on ESPN.

